Bystanders lift car off motorcyclist pinned underneath

Caught on camera: Good Samaritans helped lift a car off a man pinned underneath after a crash Thursday in Omaha, Nebraska. (CNN, Douglas County SD/Facebook)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) - Several brave people jumped into action in Nebraska to helped deputies in lifting a car off a man who was pinned underneath, officials said.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office praised their effort in a Facebook post and is looking for help identifying the good Samaritans.

Video captured the group working to lift the car up Thursday, and a deputy and a woman pulling the man out from underneath.

Officials said the condition of the motorcyclist was not known at the time of the post.

“If you know who any of these individuals are so that we can tell them thank you for their bravery we would appreciate it,” the post states.

Copyright 2023 WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breeze Airways announced Wednesday afternoon that new nonstop flights will soon be taking off...
Breeze Airways adds new non-stop flights from Bradley International Airport
Police seek the public’s help in finding a shoplifting suspect in the Springfield area, stole...
Springfield Police search for shoplifting suspect
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Springfield could see arrival of new public school students from outside the city
Firefighters responded to the area of Boston Road for reports of a brush fire on Thursday...
Wilbraham, Palmer crews respond to a brush fire on Boston Road
Preparations are underway for this weekend’s Taylor Swift concerts. Public safety officials...
Security, traffic plans in place ahead of Taylor Swift’s Gillette Stadium concerts

Latest News

Football Hall of Famer Jim Brown takes part in the "Sports and Race: Leveling the Playing...
All-time NFL great running back, social activist Jim Brown dead at 87
FILE - A line of 2022 Santa Fe SUV's sit outside a Hyundai dealership Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021,...
Kia, Hyundai settle class-action lawsuit after a rash of thefts due to security flaw
Caught on camera: Good Samaritans helped lift a car off a man pinned underneath after a crash...
Bystanders lift car off motorcyclist pinned underneath
Rather than traditional presents for her upcoming birthday, she’s asking for something far more...
South Hadley girl battling cancer asking for cards for her birthday