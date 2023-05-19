D.A Anthony Gulluni hosts annual traditional pasta dinner at Ludlow Elks Lodge

LUDLOW, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - District Attorney Anthony Gulluni hosted his annual pasta dinner on Thursday evening.

The dinner is a family-friendly event that featured a menu of homemade Italian favorites along with live music and entertainment.

D.A Gulluni said the annual tradition is a great way to hear from residents and stay in touch with the community.

“I think it’s a chance for everyone to talk and to chat and to maybe bring up whatever concerns or maybe whatever they had seen in the news and have a conversation,” said D.A Gulluni.

Local celebrity and former contestant on “The Voice,” Noah Lis provided the music on the annual event.

The event took place at the Ludlow Elks Lodge on Chapin Street and festivities wrapped up around 8 p.m.

