First Assistant U.S. Attorney Joshua S. Levy will serve as acting U.S. Attorney

By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
(WGGB/WSHM) - Rachael S. Rollins has resigned as the United States Attorney for the District of Massachusetts on Friday, Joshua S. Levy will be acting U.S. Attorney.

According to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office, First Assistant U.S. Attorney Joshua S. Leavy has now been appointed as acting U.S. Attorney.

Officials said Levy joined the U.S. Attorney’s office with over 25 years of legal experience and served as the First Assistant U.S. Attorney since January 2022.

