Getting Answers: Holyoke residents discuss Bemis Road speeding concerns

Holyoke residents of Bemis Road ask drivers to slow down.
By Olivia Hickey, Photojournalist: John O'Donoghue and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 8:53 PM EDT
HOLYOKE, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Holyoke residents of Bemis Road ask drivers to slow down.

Western Mass News met Holyoke resident Antonio Lozada on Thursday morning while he was on a walk down Bemis Road where he lives. He said his walk depends on how fast people travel down the road.

“They can go anywhere from 30 to probably 50, 80, the other day we had a car in here that it went so fast that we couldn’t even notice what kind of car it was,” said Lozada.

We spoke with residents that said many use the road as shortcut, and show little disregard for the families with kids and pets that live there.

Have you had any close encounters with cars when you were walking?” we asked.

“Many, when I’m walking and when I’m driving, if I’m driving sometimes, they just drive and they’re right on my tail,” said Lozada.

We spoke with neighbors who said speeding has been an issue on this road for a while and they’d like to see some changes.

One even took matters into their own hands, creating the signs you see here, reminding drivers of the 25-mph speed limit.

I think everything helps the citywide speed limit is 25 mph unless otherwise posted,” said Kocayne Givner.

Kocayne Givner, the ward 4 city councilor and the vice chair of the Holyoke Public Safety Committee told us lots of streets viewed as cut throughs by drivers face the same challenge. Noted the city has recognized this issue.

“The DPW and the city engineer have been posting more information about parts of the city that they’re working on, there are some initiatives to put in bicycle lanes and speed humps in different areas so the best thing people can do really is call their city councilor,” said Givner.

Added that if people want to see change, they should reach out to their city councilors.

“In order to have a temporary speed hump installed you need 2/3 of the signatures from residents in on a given block and then that can be handed in to your city councilor who would put in the order to request the temporaries,” explained Givner.

