Gov. Healey confers citation upon Taylor Swift ahead of Gillette Stadium concerts

By Liam Murphy and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WGGB/WSHM) - Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey has issued a special citation to Taylor Swift, just hours before she’s set to take the stage for three sold-out shows at Gillette Stadium.

In it, Healey welcomed Swift to Massachusetts and that it was in recognition of her “enchanted performances” at the stadium.

Mass. Gov. Maura Healey issued a special citation to Taylor Swift ahead of her Gillette Stadium...
Mass. Gov. Maura Healey issued a special citation to Taylor Swift ahead of her Gillette Stadium concerts.(Office of Mass. Governor Maura Healey)

The governor added that while the tour was a “long time coming,” she noted that “we’re ready for the weekend of our wildest dreams.”

Healey closed by thanking Swift for “making our Commonwealth shimmer.”

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breeze Airways announced Wednesday afternoon that new nonstop flights will soon be taking off...
Breeze Airways adds new non-stop flights from Bradley International Airport
Police seek the public’s help in finding a shoplifting suspect in the Springfield area, stole...
Springfield Police search for shoplifting suspect
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Springfield could see arrival of new public school students from outside the city
Firefighters responded to the area of Boston Road for reports of a brush fire on Thursday...
Wilbraham, Palmer crews respond to a brush fire on Boston Road
Preparations are underway for this weekend’s Taylor Swift concerts. Public safety officials...
Security, traffic plans in place ahead of Taylor Swift’s Gillette Stadium concerts

Latest News

One injured in late night shooting
District Attorney Anthony Gulluni hosted his annual pasta dinner on Thursday evening.
D.A Anthony Gulluni hosts annual traditional pasta dinner at Ludlow Elks Lodge
Two highly anticipated school committee meetings on Thursday night as the Amherst-Pelham School...
Amherst-Pelham Regional School appoints superintendent, Easthampton leaders discuss school committee candidates
Town by town is taking you to East Longmeadow and Springfield.
Town by Town: ‘Golden Cane’ award, flagging ceremony, ‘Bed for Every Child’ donations