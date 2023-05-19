Gov. Healey confers citation upon Taylor Swift ahead of Gillette Stadium concerts

(WGGB/WSHM) - Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey has issued a special citation to Taylor Swift, just hours before she’s set to take the stage for three sold-out shows at Gillette Stadium.

In it, Healey welcomed Swift to Massachusetts and that it was in recognition of her “enchanted performances” at the stadium.

Mass. Gov. Maura Healey issued a special citation to Taylor Swift ahead of her Gillette Stadium concerts. (Office of Mass. Governor Maura Healey)

The governor added that while the tour was a “long time coming,” she noted that “we’re ready for the weekend of our wildest dreams.”

Healey closed by thanking Swift for “making our Commonwealth shimmer.”

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.