Mass. Air National Guardsman to appear in court, after newly filed documents argue ‘serious flight risk’

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Massachusetts Air National Guardsman accused of leaking military secrets will once again appear before a judge on Friday. Now, the latest court documents allege he mishandled classified documents in the past.

With these newest allegations in mind, a judge will decide on Friday whether or not Massachusetts Air National Guardsmen Jack Teixeira will stay behind bars as he awaits trial.

The 21-year-old was accused of sharing highly classified documents on the social media platform, “Discord,” over a period of several months.

You may recall he was arrested by federal agents at his North Dighton home back on April 13th. He appeared in Worcester Federal Court for a detention hearing two weeks later, but no ruling has been made.

In new documents filed with the court the prosecution called Teixeira a serious flight risk and argued for his continued detention.

On the other hand, the defense asked the court to release Teixeira into his father’s custody, argued that Teixeira does not intend to “disrupt the geopolitical affairs of the United States.”

Western Mass News spoke with retired Army officer and retired professor at American International College, Gary Lefort, and he said it is unlikely Teixeira will be sent home.

“They don’t know the extent of how many documents he has, has he in fact released all of them? Or does he, in fact, still have some in his possession?” said Lefort. “The latest documentation review by the U.S. Prosecutors earlier this week may be the turning point where the judge feels like it may better to air on the safe side than be sorry later. He may very well decide to confine him.”

In these latest court documents, the prosecution alleges Teixeira has a history of mishandling sensitive documents and offers evidence that he was spoken to about this issue on three separate occasions. His superiors even told him he was no longer allowed to take notes on classified information.

Teixeira has not formally entered a plea, if convicted he faces up to 25 years in prison. He will be back in Worcester Federal Court on Friday at 3:30 p.m.

