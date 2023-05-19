One injured in late night shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was injured in a late night shooting Thursday.

According to police, officers were called to Worthington Street around 9 p.m. and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to Baystate Hospital for treatment and is expected to be okay.

Police are still investigating he incident and do not have any suspects yet.

