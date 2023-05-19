One injured in late night shooting

(KY3)
By Mike Agogliati
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 8:05 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was injured in a late night shooting Thursday.

According to police, officers were called to Worthington Street around 9 p.m. and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to Baystate Hospital for treatment and is expected to be okay.

Police are still investigating he incident and do not have any suspects yet.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breeze Airways announced Wednesday afternoon that new nonstop flights will soon be taking off...
Breeze Airways adds new non-stop flights from Bradley International Airport
Police seek the public’s help in finding a shoplifting suspect in the Springfield area, stole...
Springfield Police search for shoplifting suspect
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Springfield could see arrival of new public school students from outside the city
Firefighters responded to the area of Boston Road for reports of a brush fire on Thursday...
Wilbraham, Palmer crews respond to a brush fire on Boston Road
That candidate is Sarah Mochak, Director of Special Education in Easthampton.
Internal candidate enters race to become Easthampton’s next superintendent of schools

Latest News

District Attorney Anthony Gulluni hosted his annual pasta dinner on Thursday evening.
D.A Anthony Gulluni hosts annual traditional pasta dinner at Ludlow Elks Lodge
Two highly anticipated school committee meetings on Thursday night as the Amherst-Pelham School...
Amherst-Pelham Regional School appoints superintendent, Easthampton leaders discuss school committee candidates
Town by town is taking you to East Longmeadow and Springfield.
Town by Town: ‘Golden Cane’ award, flagging ceremony, ‘Bed for Every Child’ donations
Holyoke residents of Bemis Road ask drivers to slow down.
Getting Answers: Holyoke residents discuss Bemis Road speeding concerns