Pittsfield Police arrest suspect in reported attempted kidnapping

PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person is facing charges after a reported attempted kidnapping in Berkshire County.

The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office said that Pittsfield Police received a 911 call Wednesday evening that a mother and two children, a toddler and a baby, were on North Street when a woman, identified as 55-year-old Sharon Kranich, approached the family and grabbed and assaulted the toddler.

While the mother was on the phone with emergency dispatchers, Kranich allegedly tried to take the children away from their mother. She then reportedly moved 10 to 15 feet down the street with the kids before the mother was able to regain custody of them.

The D.A.’s office said that Kranich fled into a nearby building and was arrested a short time later. She has been charged with indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 and kidnapping. They added that she does not have any known address in Berkshire County and appears to have previously lived in Nevada, where she reportedly has a criminal history and pled guilty in 2018 to child abuse and neglect.

Kranich’s attorney argued at arraignment on Thursday that she undergo a competency evaluation and the court also ordered an evaluation on criminal responsibility, which is used to determine if someone is not responsible for the crimes with which they are charged because of a mental disease or mental defect. Following an evaluation by the court clinic, it was determined that she needed to be hospitalized for further evaluation and has been committed for a minimum of 25 days.

A status hearing is scheduled for June 5.

