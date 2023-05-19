Police: Woman drugs man she met at club, steals $600K of jewelry from him

A woman is accused of stealing $600,000 worth of jewelry from a man she met at a Miami club. (Source: Miami Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (Gray News) - Police in Florida say a woman stole more than $600,000 worth of jewelry from a man she met at a Miami club.

The Miami Police Department reports officers were called to a residence on May 8 regarding a theft.

A man told officers that an unidentified woman had taken his jewelry earlier that day.

He said he met the woman at a club and the two then went back to his place. But after having one drink, he ended up falling asleep

When the man awoke at noon, he noticed his safe was open and his jewelry missing along with the girl.

Police said it appears the female drugged the victim’s drink and took his jewelry while he was sleeping.

The items taken included two Rolex watches, a gold chain, gold bracelets, Cartier sunglasses and a diamond ring.

Miami PD released security camera footage of the woman in question taking an elevator while leaving the building. Police said the video also shows her arriving with the victim earlier in the evening.

Authorities described the female as being about 5-foot-9, weighing around 140 pounds. They said she is in her 30s with long black hair.

Police urged anyone with further information on the woman’s identity to contact them at 305-603-6030.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

That candidate is Sarah Mochak, Director of Special Education in Easthampton.
Internal candidate enters race to become Easthampton’s next superintendent of schools
Gun, drugs seized after apartment break-in in Springfield 051523
Springfield men facing gun, drug charges after breaking, entering into apartment
Malayiah Daniels
Springfield Police looking for missing teenager
Massachusetts State Police are now speaking out about a growing string of car break-ins in...
Local, state police investigating over 50 car break-ins in recent weeks
While the complex itself looks shut down on the outside, that is not the case on the inside.
Many Eastfield Mall stores remain open ahead of shopping center’s July closure

Latest News

Ranking Member Del. Stacey Plaskett, D-V.I., accompanied by Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, speaks...
Former FBI employees testify on GOP politicization claims after losing clearances
Holyoke residents of Bemis Road ask drivers to slow down.
Getting Answers: Holyoke residents discuss Bemis Road speeding concerns
Five TikTok users filed a lawsuit to overturn a planned ban on the video sharing app in Montana.
TikTok content creators file lawsuit against Montana over first-in-nation law banning app
The Massachusetts Air National Guardsman accused of leaking military secrets will once again...
Mass. Air National Guardsman to appear in court, after newly filed documents argue ‘serious flight risk’