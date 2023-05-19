Southwick food pantry holding tag sale to help those in need

SOUTHWICK, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Despite the world being back to normal after the COVID-19 pandemic, one problem that continues is food insecurity and now, one food pantry located in Southwick is stepping up this weekend to make sure families don’t go hungry.

Food insecurity continues to be a problem for some families across the country, including in western Massachusetts. Our Community Food Pantry serves at least 100 families in the Southwick, Tolland, and Granville areas every week, including deliveries to between 30 and 35 of them. Operations Manager Sally Munson told Western Mass News that inflation has not been helping.

“The cost of food, particularly, they are having a hard time making their bills and eating healthy and so they are coming to us just for extra support there,” Munson added.

That is when an idea popped up to have a tag sale, which is what the pantry held on Friday. From video collections of past television shows to old kids toys, members of the public took the opportunity to purchase these items with all of the money going to the pantry as there are families currently running on food stamps and kids on free school lunches about to go on summer vacation.

“We actually have a summer program here where we do five breakfast, five lunch, five snacks, and five drinks. That program is increasing…We need to keep funds liquid through here so that we can continue making their shopping trips and bringing in produce every week,” Munson added.

A great thing about the tag sale is all of the items were donated within just a few weeks and, according to Munson, it shows how committed the community is and how big of a heart they have.

“I have to say we’re very blessed. We really appreciate our community. Everybody’s very helpful. We ask, we get help,” Munson noted.

While it is unclear if and when the pantry will do something like this again, Munson said the pantry’s mission to keep everyone nourished will continue. It’s a mission it has been completing for more than 12 years.

“We’re here to help. That’s what we’re here for. We want people to come (to the pantry) and if you only need to come and pick up a few things every now and again, we want you to come and use the pantry. We don’t want you to feel bad about it,” Munson said.

The tag sale will also be at the pantry from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. There are also quilt raffle tickets being sold by the pantry’s board of directors at the tag sale. Money from that will also go to the pantry and ticket sales will occur at least ten other community events happening this summer.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.