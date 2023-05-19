Springfield crews respond to a rollover crash on Walnut Street

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to a rollover crash on Walnut Street Friday evening.

According to the Springfield Fire Department, fire crews received the call at 4:17 p.m. for reports of a motor vehicle accident.

Officials confirmed one of the people involved in the incident was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

