Taylor Swift fans filled with excitement ahead of 3-day concert at Gillette Stadium

Preparations are underway in Foxborough as Grammy-award-winning pop star Taylor Swift is set to begin her 3-day concert at Gillette Stadium.
By Kristin Burnell, Photojournalist: Erik Rosario and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Taylor Swift fans have quite the “reputation” of waiting hours for the pop star whether it be for concert tickets or appearances. But in this case, many got up before sunrise on Thursday to wait in this line for exclusive merchandise on sale here at Foxborough where Taylor Swift will begin her 3-day concert.

“It feels so surreal it came up so fast and we’re all just so excited,” said Nikaila Dube.

The highly anticipated Taylor Swift concert will kick off at Gillette Stadium on Friday, but on Thursday fans waited hours to purchase exclusive Taylor Swift merch.

For some while they waited in that long line, they were able to get something other than just new clothes, but also newfound friendships.

“I don’t even know how we started talking but we started talking friendship bracelets, and being here and just how excited we are,” said Colleen Mody.

“We were just kind of talking about our seats and the concert and we exchanged information so we can stay in touch and now we’re friends,” said Bridgette Gardie.

Swifities shared what they are most excited for this concert weekend.

“The surprise songs and just everything because I haven’t looked at anything about the tour,” said Lia Oppenheim.

“Seeing everyone, the outfits,” said Gardie. “It’s been a really long time since we were able to get together as a SWIFTIE group. So, it’s getting to see everybody and how excited they are and getting to see Taylor it’s really the prime of the weekend.”

Meanwhile, local and state authorities also provided concert goers with the best tips if they have tickets for sold-out shows.

“As everyone knows this is not our first big show at Gillette Stadium,” said Chief Richard Noonan. “We’re used to hosting multi-day events whether it be country fest or artists back-to-back so we’re well prepared for, that we’ve done numerous times with our partner agencies as well. We’re excited to have over 200,000 Taylor Swift fans and we are going to provide the best police service we can to all of those fans who are here.”

“It’s been a long time coming,” said Dube.

