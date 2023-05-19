Taylor Swift fans flock to Gillette Stadium for first of three concerts

By Maria Wilson and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It’s the day Taylor Swift fans from throughout the region have been waiting for, but before they can see her take the stage, they must first get inside to Gillette Stadium.

It’s a scene fans know “All Too Well” as thousands of Taylor Swift fans come from near and far for the kick-off of her three day stint in Foxboro.

It took our crew more than two hours to travel from Springfield, but a good 30 minutes of that was spent right outside Gillette waiting to get in. Fans we spoke with also faced similar traffic woes, like Kelly Cantwell, who said it was part patience and part luck to finally make it to the stadium.

“It was a lot, especially with parking. The parking was tricky, but we made our way through and the universe did its thing,” Cantwell said.

She said all the traffic headaches were worth the chance to see the Grammy winning singer and songwriter take the stage. It will be the star’s eleventh performance at Gillette Stadium.

Friday’s concert marks the first of three for Swift at Gillette Stadium this weekend. She will also perform on Saturday and Sunday nights.

