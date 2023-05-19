Town by Town: ‘Golden Cane’ award, flagging ceremony, ‘Bed for Every Child’ donations

Town by town is taking you to East Longmeadow and Springfield.
By Addie Patterson, Abigail Murillo Villacorta, Photojournalist: Marcos Figueroa and Photojournalist: Kevin Culverhouse
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 9:20 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by town is taking you to East Longmeadow and Springfield.

One East Longmeadow resident received the “golden cane” award on Thursday morning.

Valerie Albano turned 102 this month, making her the oldest resident living in town.

Her golden cane celebration took place at the East Longmeadow senior center on North Main Street.

Several local leaders were also in attendance to honor her.

EMTs and employees of American Medical Response volunteered with the Veterans Department of Springfield to flag cemeteries for Memorial Day.

Employees began flagging at St. Michael’s Cemetery starting at 10 a.m.

The Freedom Credit Union is accepting donations to provide a “Bed for Every Child” throughout the Pioneer Valley.

Now through May 31st, residents are invited to make cash donations at any Freedom branch to help give children a good night’s sleep.

The imitative started back in 201, since then, more than 14,000 children have been helped.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

That candidate is Sarah Mochak, Director of Special Education in Easthampton.
Internal candidate enters race to become Easthampton’s next superintendent of schools
Gun, drugs seized after apartment break-in in Springfield 051523
Springfield men facing gun, drug charges after breaking, entering into apartment
Malayiah Daniels
Springfield Police looking for missing teenager
Massachusetts State Police are now speaking out about a growing string of car break-ins in...
Local, state police investigating over 50 car break-ins in recent weeks
While the complex itself looks shut down on the outside, that is not the case on the inside.
Many Eastfield Mall stores remain open ahead of shopping center’s July closure

Latest News

Holyoke residents of Bemis Road ask drivers to slow down.
Getting Answers: Holyoke residents discuss Bemis Road speeding concerns
The Massachusetts Air National Guardsman accused of leaking military secrets will once again...
Mass. Air National Guardsman to appear in court, after newly filed documents argue ‘serious flight risk’
Preparations are underway in Foxborough as Grammy-award-winning pop star Taylor Swift is set to...
Taylor Swift fans filled with excitement ahead of 3-day concert at Gillette Stadium
One local business has conducted active shooter training for years, but as more mass shootings...
West Springfield business highlights importance of active shooter training