Town by Town: ‘Golden Cane’ award, flagging ceremony, ‘Bed for Every Child’ donations

(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by town is taking you to East Longmeadow and Springfield.

One East Longmeadow resident received the “golden cane” award on Thursday morning.

Valerie Albano turned 102 this month, making her the oldest resident living in town.

Her golden cane celebration took place at the East Longmeadow senior center on North Main Street.

Several local leaders were also in attendance to honor her.

EMTs and employees of American Medical Response volunteered with the Veterans Department of Springfield to flag cemeteries for Memorial Day.

Employees began flagging at St. Michael’s Cemetery starting at 10 a.m.

The Freedom Credit Union is accepting donations to provide a “Bed for Every Child” throughout the Pioneer Valley.

Now through May 31st, residents are invited to make cash donations at any Freedom branch to help give children a good night’s sleep.

The imitative started back in 201, since then, more than 14,000 children have been helped.

