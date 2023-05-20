Barnes Air National Guard Base honors aviation victims in F-100 ceremony

WESTFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - The 104th Fighter Wing held the annual F-100 re-dedication ceremony on Friday afternoon at Barnes Air National Guard Base in Westfield.

The ceremony honored the 13 fallen airmen who have given their lives in aviation accidents while performing their duties to our state and country.

Lt. Col. Steve Reynolds said, “As service members, we are compelled to reflect on the generations of our brave predecessors who stood strong, for our republic with un-yielding courage. They inspire us to continue our faithful service to this country.”

The ceremony takes place each year on the third Friday of May, to align with Memorial Day.

