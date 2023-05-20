Elms College students graduate at the MassMutual Center

443 students graduated from Elms College in Chicopee on Saturday.
By Photojournalist: Marcos Figueroa, Raegan Loughrey and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - 443 students graduated from Elms College in Chicopee on Saturday.

The commencement ceremony took place in Downtown Springfield at the MassMutual Center, where the class consists of 324 undergraduates.

The commencement speaker was LA June Montgomery Tabron, President and CEO of the WK Kellogg Foundation.

Congratulations to all the graduates!

