Getting Answers: Local leaders react after U.S. debt ceiling negotiations resume

AGAWAM, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - The ongoing debt ceiling debate continues as negotiators try to strike a budget deal to avert an economic crisis.

Negotiations continued on Friday at Capitol Hill over the United States debt limit.

“Negotiations are ongoing,” said Congressman Neal. “The president has cut short his trip to Japan. He’s coming back for what we hope will be the final stages of the agreement.”

Western Mass News brought questions to Congressman Richard Neal about the debt ceiling debate.

“The parties are negotiators and are continuing to meet, optimistic that we will find some sort of an agreement, but I also think that there are those that prefer to embrace the conflict of it rather than a solution,” said Congressman Neal.

The debt ceiling or limit sets the maximum amount of outstanding federal debt the United States government can incur.

A local economics professor told us the United States has a limit of $31.4 trillion, which was reached early 2023.

He said negotiators must decide whether to cut spending or raise the debt limit by June 1st. If that limit is increased, the government can spend money on things that are important to most people such as social security checks, various welfare payments and military funds.

With talks in Congress expected to continue through the weekend, Congressman Neal said if a deal is not reached there will be an impact on people locally.

“There will be if the debt ceiling is not honored,” said Congressman Neal. “It’s behind comprehension that we would violate America’s obligations not only to our citizens but to our world. American currency is clearly the most important currency in the world and compromising it would be a huge step backward for America’s credibility.”

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.