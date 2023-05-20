Hundreds come together for a casino fundraiser in memory of Jay Caron

The Jay Caron Community Impact Foundation ran through the Hampden County Sheriff’s department and held a casino fundraiser on Friday evening.
By Photojournalist: Andrew Wellmann, Addie Patterson and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 11:04 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Jay Caron Community Impact Foundation ran through the Hampden County Sheriff’s department and held a casino fundraiser on Friday evening.

The event was in memory of community member Jay Caron, who passed away two years ago after contracting coronavirus.

Nick Cocchi, a sheriff in Hampden County said, “When Jay passed it left a very big void, not just in Hampden County but all-over western Massachusetts and even further.”

The sold-out event had over 300 attendees.

All funds raised at Friday’s event went directly towards the foundation.

The event was held at the Springfield Elks Lodge on Tiffany Street.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police seek the public’s help in finding a shoplifting suspect in the Springfield area, stole...
Springfield Police search for shoplifting suspect
Breeze Airways announced Wednesday afternoon that new nonstop flights will soon be taking off...
Breeze Airways adds new non-stop flights from Bradley International Airport
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Springfield could see arrival of new public school students from outside the city
You may have noticed more rodents lately in your homes and offices and you’re not alone. Local...
Residents, businesses seeing increase in rodent population
Firefighters responded to the area of Boston Road for reports of a brush fire on Thursday...
Wilbraham, Palmer crews respond to a brush fire on Boston Road

Latest News

The Junior Celtics Academy hosted a new basketball clinic at the Basketball Hall of Fame on...
Junior Celtics Academy showcases basketball clinic in Springfield
Nearly 200 people welcomed as American citizens
The 104th Fighter Wing held the annual F-100 re-dedication ceremony on Friday afternoon at...
Barnes Air National Guard Base honors aviation victims in F-100 ceremony
Town by town is taking you to Hatfield, Agawam, and Holyoke.
Town by Town: Prospect Meadow Farm Center opening, Agawam store anniversary, free pet vaccine clinic