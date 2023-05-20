Hundreds come together for a casino fundraiser in memory of Jay Caron

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Jay Caron Community Impact Foundation ran through the Hampden County Sheriff’s department and held a casino fundraiser on Friday evening.

The event was in memory of community member Jay Caron, who passed away two years ago after contracting coronavirus.

Nick Cocchi, a sheriff in Hampden County said, “When Jay passed it left a very big void, not just in Hampden County but all-over western Massachusetts and even further.”

The sold-out event had over 300 attendees.

All funds raised at Friday’s event went directly towards the foundation.

The event was held at the Springfield Elks Lodge on Tiffany Street.

