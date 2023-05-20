Junior Celtics Academy showcases basketball clinic in Springfield

The Junior Celtics Academy hosted a new basketball clinic at the Basketball Hall of Fame on Friday night.
By Photojournalist: Andrew Wellmann, Addie Patterson and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 10:59 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
The co-ed clinic is for children ages 8 to 14.

It’s meant to provide a one-of-a-kind experience to play on the main court at the Basketball Hall of Fame. The event also had fun activities, drills and games for all skill levels.

Chris sparks, senior director of youth development, Boston Celtics, “As a member of the Boston Celtics, its really important for us to bring professional quality fun programming to young people so we get to do this throughout New England and we thought this was a great next spot for us and what better spot than at the basketball hall of fame.”

Friday’s session ran for 90 minutes and was completely sold out.

The junior Celtics said they’re planning on having many future events here in Springfield.

