State leaders speak to students at 2023 ‘Military Academy Day’ session

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Congressman Richard Neal invited high school students, their families, and school councilors to attend the 2023 Military Academy Day information session in Springfield.

Academy Day is meant to help interested students determine if a military service academy or similar education path is something they would want to pursue after high school.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.