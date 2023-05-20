Town by Town: Prospect Meadow Farm Center opening, Agawam store anniversary, free pet vaccine clinic

(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by town is taking you to Hatfield, Agawam, and Holyoke.

Congressman Jim McGovern spoke at the opening ceremony for Prospect Meadow Farm Vocational Training & Production Center in Hatfield on Friday.

The upgrades to the facility include a fully equipped production kitchen and food packaging center, and a dedicated space for the farm’s prevocational program.

The ceremony was followed by tours of the center and grounds.

The 25th anniversary and recent expansion of Allied Flooring, Paint, and Design.

A two-day celebration kicked off at the company’s Agawam store on Main Street.

Customers are invited to stop by for complimentary grilled hamburgers, hotdogs, and refreshments.

In Holyoke, Gary Rome Hyundai hosted a free pet vaccine clinic and supply drive for Second Chance Animal Services.

The pet supply drive began on Friday and will run through June 2nd.

Sheryl Blancato, CEO of Second Chance Animal Services said, “We’ve had a great response. We have a big crowd out here getting their vaccines for rabies and parvo. We are very excited, and we expect to do a couple hundred vaccines today. We are really grateful to Gary Rome for hosting this. It’s important for us to get out in the community and do these vaccines to keep the community safe.”

This is the second time Gary Rome has hosted a supply drive for Second Chance Animal Services.

