Town by Town: Prospect Meadow Farm Center opening, Agawam store anniversary, free pet vaccine clinic

Town by town is taking you to Hatfield, Agawam, and Holyoke.
By Addie Patterson, Abigail Murillo Villacorta, Photojournalist: Kevin Culverhouse and Photojournalist: Jeremy Fair
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 9:10 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by town is taking you to Hatfield, Agawam, and Holyoke.

Congressman Jim McGovern spoke at the opening ceremony for Prospect Meadow Farm Vocational Training & Production Center in Hatfield on Friday.

The upgrades to the facility include a fully equipped production kitchen and food packaging center, and a dedicated space for the farm’s prevocational program.

The ceremony was followed by tours of the center and grounds.

The 25th anniversary and recent expansion of Allied Flooring, Paint, and Design.

A two-day celebration kicked off at the company’s Agawam store on Main Street.

Customers are invited to stop by for complimentary grilled hamburgers, hotdogs, and refreshments.

In Holyoke, Gary Rome Hyundai hosted a free pet vaccine clinic and supply drive for Second Chance Animal Services.

The pet supply drive began on Friday and will run through June 2nd.

Sheryl Blancato, CEO of Second Chance Animal Services said, “We’ve had a great response. We have a big crowd out here getting their vaccines for rabies and parvo. We are very excited, and we expect to do a couple hundred vaccines today. We are really grateful to Gary Rome for hosting this. It’s important for us to get out in the community and do these vaccines to keep the community safe.”

This is the second time Gary Rome has hosted a supply drive for Second Chance Animal Services.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police seek the public’s help in finding a shoplifting suspect in the Springfield area, stole...
Springfield Police search for shoplifting suspect
Breeze Airways announced Wednesday afternoon that new nonstop flights will soon be taking off...
Breeze Airways adds new non-stop flights from Bradley International Airport
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Springfield could see arrival of new public school students from outside the city
You may have noticed more rodents lately in your homes and offices and you’re not alone. Local...
Residents, businesses seeing increase in rodent population
Firefighters responded to the area of Boston Road for reports of a brush fire on Thursday...
Wilbraham, Palmer crews respond to a brush fire on Boston Road

Latest News

The ongoing debt ceiling debate continues as negotiators try to strike a budget deal to avert...
Getting Answers: Local leaders react after U.S. debt ceiling negotiations resume
The federal government has approved additional pandemic EBT food benefits in the Bay State....
Getting Answers: Here’s what you need to know about the extension of EBT food benefits
Crews responded to a rollover crash on Walnut Street Friday evening.
Springfield crews respond to a rollover crash on Walnut Street
This is a generic picture of a gavel.
First Assistant U.S. Attorney Joshua S. Levy will serve as acting U.S. Attorney