2 gunshot victims located following Springfield ShotSpotter activation

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Springfield responded to Sachem Street Friday night for reports of a ShotSpotter activation.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, officers responded to the area around 11:45 p.m. Friday and located two gunshot victims.

Police said that one victim had suffered serious injuries while the other had received non-life threatening injuries. Both were taken to Baystate Medical Center for treatment.

The Springfield Police Department Detective Bureau is investigating.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.