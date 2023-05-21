2 gunshot victims located following Springfield ShotSpotter activation

File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser(Western Mass News)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 6:53 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Springfield responded to Sachem Street Friday night for reports of a ShotSpotter activation.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, officers responded to the area around 11:45 p.m. Friday and located two gunshot victims.

Police said that one victim had suffered serious injuries while the other had received non-life threatening injuries. Both were taken to Baystate Medical Center for treatment.

The Springfield Police Department Detective Bureau is investigating.

