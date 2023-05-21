Celebrate Kate 5k bringing awareness to domestic violence in honor of 2015 victim

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Celebrate Kate Foundation held its 9th Annual Celebrate Kate 5K in Sprijngfield Sunday morning to bring awareness to domestic violence and honor the memory of Kathryn Mauke, who lost her life in 2015 at the hands of her ex-boyfriend.

Kathryn’s sister and the president of Celebrate Kate Incorporated, Mariah Mauke, told Western Mass News that the race brings awareness to domestic violence, which she said is an issue that often happens behind closed doors.

“It’s not something that is often spoken about. The more you speak about it, the more support you show in your community for it, the less likely it is to happen,” said Mauke. “If you’re a voice for somebody, if you can provide a voice for somebody, which is exactly what we’re trying to do here, you’re going to be able to make some small change. That is really what our goal is.”

Mauke told us that over the nine years of putting on this event, they have raised over $50,000. All the proceeds go toward local women’s shelters and scholarships in Kathryn’s name.

“They provide housing, they provide clothing, they provide opportunities to get them out of that situation,” Mauke told us. “That is really important for us to support because there’s a whole spectrum of domestic violence, and anywhere that you fall along it, you’ll need support along the way.”

Runners also shared their personal experiences with domestic violence. Marissa Quintero told us her survivor story and how she hopes her words can make a positive impact on someone’s life.

“I was abused mentally and physically for many years of my life. I didn’t know at the time that’s what I was going through until I moved to this country,” she said. “I’m a survivor, and my hope is to be able to share my story in hopes to inspire others.”

