Crews respond to a vehicle fire on I-391 Northbound in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Firefighters responded to a car fire on Interstate 391 Northbound in Chicopee on Saturday night.

According to the Chicopee Fire Department, fire crews were trying to extinguish the fire, but had some difficulties due to the lithium-ion batteries,

Officials said the Westover Fire Department assisted with a tanker to provide water supply at the scene.

Interstate Towing also assisted with lifting the car and they were able to access the location of the battery modules.

No word on injuries at this time.

