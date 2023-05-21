Quiet, Seasonable Weather to Start the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Skies become mostly clear later tonight and temperatures cool into the 40s with a lighter breeze. A northeasterly breeze will start picking up around sunrise, which will clear out any fog. But you will notice a hazy sky from western Canada wildfire smoke.

Our work week begins quiet with lighter breezes and seasonable temperatures on the way. Sun will mix with scattered clouds and high atmospheric wild fire smoke should linger-causing a milky or hazy looking sky. There is a very low risk for a late-day pop up shower, but dry weather should prevail for most.

Temperatures will continue to warm up through Wednesday with highs in the middle to upper 70s. We will see good sunshine both days a some healthy late-day breezes. Wildfire smoke may linger through Wednesday though, which takes away the blue sky and gives it more of a hazy look. Air quality in our area should remain good.

A cold front pushes southward Wednesday night, bringing in more clouds and maybe a shower or two. The jet stream takes a dip across the Northeast and a weak upper-level low looks to form. Expect cooler temperatures Thursday and Friday with scattered to patchy clouds and mainly dry weather.

Memorial Day Weekend weather is now in question due to a tropical disturbance off the Southeast coast. There’s still a lot of uncertainty with the forecast for New England, so expect to see some changes over the next few days. Right now, it’s looking like more clouds will be around Saturday to Monday along with a chance for showers. Temperatures trend mild Saturday, then warmer Sunday into Monday. Stay tuned!

