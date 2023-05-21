‘The sky is the limit’: Agawam lacrosse junior breaks 100 career points record

AGAWAM, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - In this week’s Friday night feature story, we highlight a lacrosse player in Agawam who hit a milestone most people never do, and he reached it as a junior.

“I got the ball, and I was right next to the night I said oh my god I did it,” said Nick Ugoloni.

Nick recalled the moment he hit 100 career points in lacrosse, and he is only a junior.

He told Western Mass News the milestone is no accident.

“It’s been a goal of mine since freshman year and I’ve been trying to do it,” said Nick. “My family and friends have been helping me ever since my freshman year.”

His coach, Joe Heney said the team, and coaches, are happy for him, but are not surprised by his success.

“100 points as a junior is a huge accomplishment,” said Coach Heney. “We’re certainly very proud of him and Nick sets the bar very high from self and that’s why he excels so much on the field.”

Coach Heney told us what separates Nick from other players.

“The first word that comes to mind is energy,” said Coach Heney. “Nick is always all over the field and that kind of shows through in his personality. He is exciting, and fun to be around, and he will always make you laugh.”

He said Nick’s impact goes beyond the play on the field.

“He is one of our team captains, so he leads through example, obviously through his accomplishments, and what he does for us on the field,” said Coach Heney. “But he’s also able to motivate guys in the huddle and in the off-season as well.”

Nick said he has been playing lacrosse for 11 years and his passion for the game is simple.

“It’s a fun sport, it brings me, and everyone together,” said Nick.

Nick expressed he wants to play at the next level and his coaches have no doubt he will.

“We’re excited to see where he goes and where the future takes him,” said Coach Heney. “The sky is the limit.”

The milestone is one for the books, but both Coach Heney, and Nick, said their focus on their next game.

