Thousands of fans live their ‘wildest dreams’ as Taylor Swift’s tour kicks off

FOXBOROUGH, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - We continue to follow the latest in Foxborough where day two of Taylor Swift’s concert tour stop in the Bay State is underway.

Thousands of Swifties from across the region headed out to Gillette Stadium on Friday night and now on Saturday night as this concert has been a long time coming.

The sounds of excited Taylor Swift fans filled the Foxborough air on Friday.

“I’m so happy we’re here right now,” said Madison Cantwell.

The grammy-award-winning-singer returned to Gillette Stadium as part of her three-day tour stop in the Bay State. Over 60,000 Swifties were in attendance including Erica Miller.

“It was just surprise after surprise and different outfits and literally everyone was standing up the whole time singing, it was amazing,” said Miller. “There were kids from elementary school, middle school and then all the way up to people who are in their 70s and 80s.”

She told Western Mass News that some traffic woes came before all that fun and excitement.

“The only part that had traffic was on I think Route 1, wherever the concert, it was the only part that had traffic,” said Miller. “Then coming out it took about two hours to get out of the parking lot.”

On Saturday, Swift fans also dealt with similar traffic issues and some “midnight rain.” But it was all worth it as the pop star put on an over three-hour long performance.

“It was just incredible how she truly did not stop in three and a half hours,” said Miller. “Maybe the longest break in between songs was like 3 minutes at tops. It was just so amazing and impressive how she was able to do it with such energy.”

For Miller, once she saw Taylor Swift appear on stage, the feeling she felt was something out of her “wildest dreams.”

“My heart dropped, and I sort of felt like what I think Christmas feels like for little kids like you’ve been waiting for so long and finally she was just there,” said Miller. “It was really cool to be there especially with how hard it was to get those tickets.”

Swift will return to the stage at Gillette Stadium on Sunday night for her final concert of the Era’s Tour in Foxborough.

