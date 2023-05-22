2 men arrested, loaded gun seized during Springfield traffic stop

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Two people were arrested following a traffic stop late last week in Springfield.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were patrolling Sycamore Street around 8 p.m. Friday when they saw a car without a license plate, an expired registration, and a headlight out.

Police conducted a traffic stop and found that the driver, 22-year-old Kayron Spencer of Springfield, reportedly had a suspended license and he was placed under arrest.

Investigators also seized a loaded gun from a passenger in the vehicle, 26-year-old Kamari Long of Springfield, who was also arrested.

A third person who was inside the vehicle was released from the scene.

Spencer has been charged with operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, number plate violation, and motor vehicle lights violation, while Long has been charged with carrying a firearm without a license and carrying a loaded firearm without a license.

