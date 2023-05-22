Amherst Assistant Superintendent placed on leave amidst Title IX investigation

AMHERST, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Amherst-Pelham Regional Schools Assistant Superintendent Doreen Cunningham has been placed on administrative leave pending the conclusion of the current Title IX investigation.

According to Acting Superintendent Dr. Douglas Slaughter, no further information can be shared until the investigation is complete and the District receives the independent investigator’s final report since this is a personnel matter.

This comes as Dr. Slaughter was just recently appointed acting superintendent on Thursday, May 18th, after Amherst-Pelham Regional Schools Superintendent Dr. Michael Morris went on temporary leave, citing medical concerns. There has been no word on any appointments to fill Cunningham’s position during the remainder of the investigation.

Any concerns regarding this situation should be directed to Title IX Officer Marta Guevara at guevaram@arps.org or at 413-362-1871.

