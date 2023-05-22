A Blend of Sun & Clouds with a Smoky Haze to Start the Week

By Liam Murphy
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 5:41 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A cool start this morning, but not too bad with temperatures starting off in the upper 40′s to around 50, under mostly clear skies, and some areas of patchy fog, especially in the higher elevations. We have strong high pressure in place which will influence our weather for the next couple of days. Today will be partly to mostly sunny with highs in the lower 70′s.

Wildfires from Western Canada continue to bring a smoky haze to the sky this week. Although we will see mostly sunny skies Monday and Tuesday, the sky may take on a milky appearance due to that smoke.

Tonight, we will see partly to mostly clear skies, with a light breeze out of the east which will go calm, and temperatures falling into the lower 40′s, maybe even some upper 30′s in the Berkshire’s. Tuesday, another nice day with a mix of sun and clouds, and highs in the middle 70′s.

Wednesday will start off mainly sunny, but in the afternoon, we have a pretty potent cold front that will move through which is likely to bring a round of showers and a few rumbles of thunder, as well as a significant wind shift. Right now, timing looks to favor the late afternoon and into the early evening, between 2-5pm. Behind the front, we clear out and turn breezy going into Wednesday Night. The rest of the week looks dry but cooler with highs in the middle to upper 60′s for Thursday and Friday. We are watching a system to the south which could bring the chance for showers over the weekend, but right now, models are going back and forth, so this will continue to be watch throughout the week.

