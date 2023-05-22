Dirt bike, crack-cocaine seized on Ashley Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – One person is under arrest after allegedly riding a dirt bike on Springfield streets late last week.

Springfield police officers were working an anti-off-highway vehicle and dirt bike detail Friday afternoon when they saw a red dirt bike on Union Street around 4:40 p.m. and the rider was not wearing a helmet, according to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh.

They then saw the rider do a wheelie while crossing the road’s double yellow lines. As the rider, identified as 23-year-old Michel Perez-Cruz of Springfield, was getting off the bike on Ashley Street, he was placed under arrest.

The dirt bike was seized and investigators reportedly found crack-cocaine from Perez-Cruz’s pocket.

Perez-Cruz is facing several charges including negligent or reckless operation of a snow/recreational vehicle, possession of a Class B drug, operating a motor vehicle in violation of license class, unregistered motor vehicle, and uninsured motor vehicle.

Walsh explained that Springfield Police “regularly receives complaints of illegal dirt bike or OHV riding in the streets of Springfield in which the riders put the lives of others and themselves at risk.”

