Easthampton community members launch petition to recall school committee chair

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Frustrated Easthampton community members are calling for one school committee member to resign.

On Union Street, a small group of volunteers have a petition and are asking for the community’s help in ousting the Easthampton School Committee chairperson, Cynthia Kwiecinski. Their outrage stems from the committee’s controversial and so-far failed attempt to choose a superintendent.

It has drawn national attention, as well, after the first job offer was rescinded over the candidate’s use of the term “ladies” when addressing Kwiecinski and the committee’s executive assistant.

Community member and petition organizer, Cathy Wauczinski, told Western Mass News that the group submitted a petition with more than 400 signatures to the city clerk last week. They will now need more than 2,500 signatures for the recall process to move forward.

“I would actually ask Cynthia to resign so we don’t have to finish this process and we don’t have to continue putting the city through this stressful time,” Wauczinski told us. “I think we need more people on the committee with a more balanced view of what the city wants.”

Wauczinski said that she is excited by the outpouring of support she has received from the community. The school committee is already in the process of filling two other vacancies.

The group has until June 8th to collect all 2,500 signatures. We reached out to Kwiecinski for comment, but have not heard back at this time.

