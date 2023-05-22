Getting Answers: Mass. sees influx of migrants as Title 42 comes to an end

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers on how an influx of migrants in Massachusetts is impacting the Bay State. This comes as border control policy Title 42 has officially expired.

The Salvation Army told us that since Title 42 ended last week, they have seen an uptick in migrants seeking emergency services at shelters across Massachusetts.

New immigration rules took effect last week as a pandemic era policy Title 42 came to an end. Under the policy, the United States was allowed to expel migrants due to COVID-19, and now, local community groups are seeing more migrants travel to Massachusetts.

“The Salvation Army has been providing services to migrants and refugees and immigrants for years, but we are seeing an influx. Some of our local corps communities are seeing an influx of folks coming to them locally,” said Salvation Army Deputy Director of Emergency Disaster Services Emily Mew.

She told Western Mass News that a majority of the migrants are coming from Haiti and Spanish-speaking countries, with all of them in need of services.

“Currently food is a big issue, baby products, hygiene supplies, feminine hygiene products,” Mew said. “We’re seeing anecdotal heard stories of mothers coming into Massachusetts, who, before leaving their countries of origin, weren’t pregnant, and so, they are arriving here with infants or giving birth here and have no resources.”

She said that they are partnering with organizations across the state to make sure migrants receive the aid they need, but another issue they are facing is housing.

“There’s the statewide housing program for homeless, and they are seeing a high percentage of refugees and migrants coming through their doors and needing to place them,” Mew told us.

Governor Maura Healey’s budget proposal for the 2024 fiscal year budget included $324 million for the shelter system, as the state is required to provide shelter for homeless families.

On the federal level, Congressman Richard Neal told Western Mass News that he believes there will be a federal assistance package brought up in Congress in the near future, which would provide additional funding for cities and towns that are seeing an influx of migrants.

“We need both the humanitarian solution largely with an immigration reform bill, both sides can agree, and I think that understanding the problem is curing at the southwest border,” he said. “It requires a national response, meaning resources brought to bear on behalf of those cities across the country who have to implement expenditure.”

Mew added that the Salvation Army has received grant funding from the state, but are always in need of more funding assistance.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.