Gov. Healey names Sen. Gobi as state’s Director of Rural Affairs

Anne Gobi(Commonwealth of Massachusetts)
By Ryan Trowbridge and Mike Agogliati
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
(WGGB/WSHM) -- Governor Maura Healy has announced that Senator Anne Gobi will join their administration as the new Director of Rural Affairs in the Executive Office of Economic Development.

In the new role, Gobi will serve as a dedicated advocate and cultivate economic development within rural communities. Gobi will ensure that the needs of rural and regional economies are incorporated into the economic development plan being developed by the Executive Office of Economic Development.

Healey said in a statement:

“We are building an economy that benefits all communities, businesses, and people in Massachusetts, particular those that are too often overlooked and underrepresented like rural and small towns.”

“Senator Gobi’s fierce advocacy of rural equity, agricultural and small businesses, and conservation initiatives makes her the ideal candidate to help our rural towns across the state succeed.”

Healey said Gobi will be responsible for coordinating with state agencies to ensure that state government is attuned to the unique needs of these towns.

“While I will miss the Legislature, I look forward to continuing to work for the needs of small towns throughout the Commonwealth as their advocate in state government,” Gobi added in a statement.

