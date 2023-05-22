Mainly Dry and Warmer Through Wednesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A nice start to the week with seasonable temperatures and dry weather. There are a few isolated showers that have flared up in the Berkshires and hill towns, but rain should be light or may even fall as just sprinkles. Scattered to patchy clouds linger into this evening, then we should see some clearing later tonight.

High pressure will keep things cool tonight with lows falling back to the lower to middle 40s through sunrise with a very light easterly breeze. Some valley fog may develop overnight as well.

Dry weather is back Tuesday with another seasonable day. Highs return to the lower and middle 70s in the afternoon with a mix of sunshine and clouds. Breezes increase in the afternoon with some southerly gusts to 15-20mph at times. We could again see another shower or two flare up in the hills in the afternoon, but most have another dry day.

Warmer Wednesday with a solid southerly flow and good sunshine. A cold front will be moving south and will bring more clouds in the afternoon and the chance for showers by the evening. Most of the heavier showers and any thunder should stay in northern New England, but we should still pick up some light showers here.

Wind will shift to the north behind the cold front, ushering in cooler air for Thursday. Dry and blustery with below normal highs in the 60s. Wind out of the north may gust 20-25mph at times. Wind lightens Thursday night and temperatures dip into the upper 30s Friday morning-right now not a frost threat. Friday warms fast with full sunshine and highs return to the lower 70s, giving us a gorgeous end to the week!

The forecast for the holiday weekend is still uncertain as we will have a battle between a low across the South and high pressure to our West. The high is going to try to block the southerly low from coming into New England with clouds and showers. We are still quite a few days out and while we are trending dry for now, that may change, so keep an eye on the forecast! Temperatures looking warm through Memorial Day.

