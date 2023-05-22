Man seriously injured following shooting on Acorn and Sycamore Sts.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A man has been hospitalized with serious injuries Monday afternoon following a shooting in the area of Acorn and Sycamore Streets.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, officers responded to the area for a ShotSpotter activation around 3:20 p.m.

Police said that the scene was located, as was a male gunshot victim, who was privately transported to Mercy Medical Center with serious injuries before being transported to Baystate Medical Center.

The Springfield Police Department Detective Unit is investigating.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.