Man seriously injured following shooting on Acorn and Sycamore Sts.

File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser(Western Mass News)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A man has been hospitalized with serious injuries Monday afternoon following a shooting in the area of Acorn and Sycamore Streets.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, officers responded to the area for a ShotSpotter activation around 3:20 p.m.

Police said that the scene was located, as was a male gunshot victim, who was privately transported to Mercy Medical Center with serious injuries before being transported to Baystate Medical Center.

The Springfield Police Department Detective Unit is investigating.

