Man struck, killed by car while helping ducks safely cross road

A man was fatally struck by a car in California as he was helping a family of ducks cross the road. (Source: KCRA, William)
By Michelle Bandur, KCRA
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKLIN, Calif. (KCRA) – A man was fatally struck by a car in California as he was helping a family of ducks cross the road.

The crash happened in Rocklin on Thursday evening, police said.

William, a 12-year-old witness, captured photos of the good Samaritan helping the ducklings safely cross the roadway.

Just moments later, once the ducks were safe, the man turned around to return to his vehicle when he was hit by a car.

The man has not been publicly identified. Police said the driver was a 17-year-old girl who stayed on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. She is currently not facing charges.

The man’s final act of kindness made a lasting impact on the who say they won’t soon forget the traumatic turn of events.

“He was the only person to get out of the car and try and help them and probably the nicest person in the entire area. It’s not fair,” he said.

Another 12-year-old witness, Jude, wanted to honor the man by returning to the intersection with flowers and rubber ducks.

“You should honor him because he was being really kind and then something horrible happened to him,” Jude said. “He was an amazing person.”

Copyright 2023 KCRA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mass. Gov. Maura Healey issued a special citation to Taylor Swift ahead of her Gillette Stadium...
Gov. Healey confers citation upon Taylor Swift ahead of Gillette Stadium concerts
It’s the final night of the Taylor Swift Eras Tour at Gillette Stadium this weekend. Fans from...
‘It was a total madhouse’: Fans overcome hurdles as Taylor Swift wraps up her final concert at Gillette Stadium
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
2 gunshot victims located following Springfield ShotSpotter activation
We continue to follow the latest in Foxborough where day two of Taylor Swift’s concert tour...
Thousands live out their ‘wildest dreams’ with Taylor Swift at Gillette Stadium
Firefighters responded to a car fire on Interstate 391 Northbound in Chicopee on Saturday night.
Crews respond to a vehicle fire on I-391 Northbound in Chicopee

Latest News

A guitar smashed up and signed by Kurt Cobain sold at auction for almost $600,000.
Kurt Cobain’s smashed-up guitar sells for nearly $600,000
Western Mass News Town by Town
Town by Town: Story Share project, AIC criminal justice program, and pollinator exhibit
If your allergies are beginning to flare up, you’re not alone. Spring and fall are the prime...
Weekend rain, dry weather leading to tough days for allergy sufferers
Governor Maura Healy has announced that Senator Anne Gobi will join their administration as the...
Gov. Healey names Sen. Gobi as state’s Director of Rural Affairs