MGM Springfield fined for underage persons on gaming floor

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Investigations and Enforcement Bureau of the Massachusetts Gaming Commission issued a $45,000f fine to MGM Springfield Monday following instances of underage access to the gaming floor.

According to a release from the commission, the incidents took place from June through December 2022.

It added that MGM Springfield self-reported many of the incidents and has been responsive and cooperative with the commission.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.