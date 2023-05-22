MGM Springfield fined for underage persons on gaming floor

MGM Springfield Sign
MGM Springfield Sign(Western Mass News photo)
By Joe Chaisson and Samantha O'Connor
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Investigations and Enforcement Bureau of the Massachusetts Gaming Commission issued a $45,000f fine to MGM Springfield  Monday following instances of underage access to the gaming floor.

According to a release from the commission, the incidents took place from June through December 2022.

It added that MGM Springfield self-reported many of the incidents and has been responsive and cooperative with the commission.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mass. Gov. Maura Healey issued a special citation to Taylor Swift ahead of her Gillette Stadium...
Gov. Healey confers citation upon Taylor Swift ahead of Gillette Stadium concerts
It’s the final night of the Taylor Swift Eras Tour at Gillette Stadium this weekend. Fans from...
‘It was a total madhouse’: Fans overcome hurdles as Taylor Swift wraps up her final concert at Gillette Stadium
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
2 gunshot victims located following Springfield ShotSpotter activation
We continue to follow the latest in Foxborough where day two of Taylor Swift’s concert tour...
Thousands live out their ‘wildest dreams’ with Taylor Swift at Gillette Stadium
Firefighters responded to a car fire on Interstate 391 Northbound in Chicopee on Saturday night.
Crews respond to a vehicle fire on I-391 Northbound in Chicopee

Latest News

Western Mass News is getting answers on how an influx of migrants in Massachusetts is impacting...
Getting Answers: Mass. sees influx of migrants as Title 42 comes to an end
Local animal shelters are noticing an uptick in calls from families who need help, with many...
TJO seeing uptick in pet owners seeking help after end of eviction moratorium
Their outrage stems from the committee’s controversial and so-far failed attempt to choose a...
Easthampton community members launch petition to recall school committee chair
Amherst-Pelham Regional Schools Assistant Superintendent Doreen Cunningham has been placed on...
Amherst Assistant Superintendent placed on leave amidst Title IX investigation