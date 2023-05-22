Some West Springfield residents experiencing water issues due to broken fire hydrant

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Some West Springfield residents may have water issues after a fire hydrant was hit Monday morning.

West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt said that the hydrant is located near the intersection of Ashley Street and and Ames Avenue.

Water has been shut off and work will begin soon to replace the hydrant. Once that work is complete, water service will be restored.

Reichelt noted for residents that if their water is brown, they are advissed to run cold water in a bathtub until it runs clear.

