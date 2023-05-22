Springfield Police arrest 3 teenagers after weekend car break-ins

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Three teenagers have been arrested after several car break-ins over the weekend in Springfield.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that around 2 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to the 100 block of Prospect Street for a report of four people breaking into vehicles. When they arrived, three of the suspects fled.

Officers were able to stop a 17-year-old near the intersection of Prospect and Jardine Streets, who allegedly had several tools used to break into or steal cars, as well as money and several credit cards that belonged to different people. That suspect was placed under arrest.

Walsh added that around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to reported car break-ins on the 300 block of Chestnut Street. They arrived on-scene and found two suspects, who both had glass on their clothing. The initial vehicle that was broken into had a broken window. A 15-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy were placed under arrest.

Police noted that because of their ages, the suspects names and charges will not be released.

