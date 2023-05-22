State Police use cruiser to help stabilize crashed car on I-91 in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Traffic was at a near stand-still in Springfield Monday morning after Massachusetts state troopers responded to a multi-car crash on I-91 northbound near Exit 8.

Police said it happened around 830 a.m.

Mass. State Police said that they had to use a cruiser to help stabilize one of the vehicles involved so that a female driver could be safely extricated.

Traffic has since improved.

There is no word yet on any injuries and Mass. State Police said they expect to release more information later Monday.

