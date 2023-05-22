State Police use cruiser to help stabilize crashed car on I-91 in Springfield

Traffic was at a near stand-still in Springfield Monday morning after Massachusetts state...
Traffic was at a near stand-still in Springfield Monday morning after Massachusetts state troopers responded to a multi-car crash on I-91 northbound near Exit 8.(Mass. State Police)
By Camelia Reid and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Traffic was at a near stand-still in Springfield Monday morning after Massachusetts state troopers responded to a multi-car crash on I-91 northbound near Exit 8.

Police said it happened around 830 a.m.

Mass. State Police said that they had to use a cruiser to help stabilize one of the vehicles involved so that a female driver could be safely extricated.

Traffic has since improved.

There is no word yet on any injuries and Mass. State Police said they expect to release more information later Monday.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mass. Gov. Maura Healey issued a special citation to Taylor Swift ahead of her Gillette Stadium...
Gov. Healey confers citation upon Taylor Swift ahead of Gillette Stadium concerts
It’s the final night of the Taylor Swift Eras Tour at Gillette Stadium this weekend. Fans from...
‘It was a total madhouse’: Fans overcome hurdles as Taylor Swift wraps up her final concert at Gillette Stadium
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
2 gunshot victims located following Springfield ShotSpotter activation
We continue to follow the latest in Foxborough where day two of Taylor Swift’s concert tour...
Thousands live out their ‘wildest dreams’ with Taylor Swift at Gillette Stadium
Firefighters responded to a car fire on Interstate 391 Northbound in Chicopee on Saturday night.
Crews respond to a vehicle fire on I-391 Northbound in Chicopee

Latest News

Two people were arrested following a traffic stop late last week in Springfield.
2 men arrested, loaded gun seized during Springfield traffic stop
Anne Gobi
Gov. Healey names Sen. Gobi as state’s Director of Rural Affairs
Springfield Police seized this dirt bike following an arrest Friday on Ashley Street
Dirt bike, crack-cocaine seized on Ashley Street in Springfield
Barre City Police execute search warrant
Springfield men arrested in Vermont drug bust