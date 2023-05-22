Town by Town: Story Share project, AIC criminal justice program, and pollinator exhibit

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Northampton, Springfield, and Holyoke.

A new art exhibit is underway in the windows of the former Faces store in downtown Northampton.

The exhibit includes different faces and each one tells a story.

These photos are portraits of participants in the Story Share project who have interviewed one another about their lives as a way to build intergenerational bonds.

Each photo is paired with the participant’s name, a summary of their interview topic, and a QR code leading to the audio file of that person.

The exhibit is expected to stay up through the end of May at 175 Main Street.

Town by town also took us to Springfield, where the American International College has launched a criminal justice graduate program which is now accepting students for Summer 2023.

The program offers students four possible specializations: social justice & public policy, victim studies, executive leadership, homeland security, and intelligence studies.

These specializations allow students to focus on an area of interest unique to their career goals.

Finally, town by town took us to Holyoke where the Wistariahurst Museum presented the Smithsonian poster exhibition

The exhibition explores the essential role of pollinators in the natural world and runs untiL June 30th.

You can immerse yourself in the world of bees, butterflies, hummingbirds, and much more as you explore their favorite flowers and learn about the fascinating process of fertilization.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.