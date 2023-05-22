Town by Town: Story Share project, AIC criminal justice program, and pollinator exhibit

Western Mass News Town by Town
Western Mass News Town by Town(Western Mass News)
By Joe Chaisson, Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: Jeremy Fair
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Northampton, Springfield, and Holyoke.

A new art exhibit is underway in the windows of the former Faces store in downtown Northampton.

The exhibit includes different faces and each one tells a story.

These photos are portraits of participants in the Story Share project who have interviewed one another about their lives as a way to build intergenerational bonds.

Each photo is paired with the participant’s name, a summary of their interview topic, and a QR code leading to the audio file of that person.

The exhibit is expected to stay up through the end of May at 175 Main Street.

Town by town also took us to Springfield, where the American International College has launched a criminal justice graduate program which is now accepting students for Summer 2023.

The program offers students four possible specializations: social justice & public policy, victim studies, executive leadership, homeland security, and intelligence studies.

These specializations allow students to focus on an area of interest unique to their career goals.

Finally, town by town took us to Holyoke where the Wistariahurst Museum presented the Smithsonian poster exhibition

The exhibition explores the essential role of pollinators in the natural world and runs untiL June 30th.

You can immerse yourself in the world of bees, butterflies, hummingbirds, and much more as you explore their favorite flowers and learn about the fascinating process of fertilization.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mass. Gov. Maura Healey issued a special citation to Taylor Swift ahead of her Gillette Stadium...
Gov. Healey confers citation upon Taylor Swift ahead of Gillette Stadium concerts
It’s the final night of the Taylor Swift Eras Tour at Gillette Stadium this weekend. Fans from...
‘It was a total madhouse’: Fans overcome hurdles as Taylor Swift wraps up her final concert at Gillette Stadium
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
2 gunshot victims located following Springfield ShotSpotter activation
We continue to follow the latest in Foxborough where day two of Taylor Swift’s concert tour...
Thousands live out their ‘wildest dreams’ with Taylor Swift at Gillette Stadium
Firefighters responded to a car fire on Interstate 391 Northbound in Chicopee on Saturday night.
Crews respond to a vehicle fire on I-391 Northbound in Chicopee

Latest News

With Memorial Day just one week away, millions of people are expected to hit the road this...
Getting Answers: car accidents on all-time high in Mass. heading into Memorial Day
Western Mass News is getting answers on how an influx of migrants in Massachusetts is impacting...
Getting Answers: Mass. sees influx of migrants as Title 42 comes to an end
Local animal shelters are noticing an uptick in calls from families who need help, with many...
TJO seeing uptick in pet owners seeking help after end of eviction moratorium
Their outrage stems from the committee’s controversial and so-far failed attempt to choose a...
Easthampton community members launch petition to recall school committee chair
Amherst-Pelham Regional Schools Assistant Superintendent Doreen Cunningham has been placed on...
Amherst Assistant Superintendent placed on leave amidst Title IX investigation