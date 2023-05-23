15-year-old arrested in West Springfield on gun, stolen vehicle charges

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – A Springfield teenager is facing several charges after fleeing from a stolen vehicle in West Springfield.

West Springfield Police said that on Monday, officers tried to stop a vehicle that had been reported stolen out of Windsor Locks, CT near the intersection of Elm and Riverdale Streets. The driver didn’t stop and led police on a pursuit down Riverdale Street onto the North End bridge rotary, then Park Street.

The vehicle had to stop at Park and Elm Streets because of heavy traffic and the driver fled on foot towards parking lots in the area of Union Street.

Police noted that the 15-year-old juvenile from Springfield, who was being pursued, allegedly threw a loaded handgun onto the roof of a nearby business. A plain clothes detective joined the foot chase, caught the juvenile, and ordered him to the ground. The teen was taken into custody without further incident.

The teenager, whose name has not been released, has been charged with carrying a firearm without a license, possession of ammunition without an FID card, improper storage of a firearm, receiving a stolen motor vehicle, failure to stop for a police officer, and motor vehicle charges.

