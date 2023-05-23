15-year-old arrested in West Springfield on gun, stolen vehicle charges

A Springfield teenager is facing several charges after fleeing from a stolen vehicle.
A Springfield teenager is facing several charges after fleeing from a stolen vehicle.(West Springfield Police)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – A Springfield teenager is facing several charges after fleeing from a stolen vehicle in West Springfield.

West Springfield Police said that on Monday, officers tried to stop a vehicle that had been reported stolen out of Windsor Locks, CT near the intersection of Elm and Riverdale Streets. The driver didn’t stop and led police on a pursuit down Riverdale Street onto the North End bridge rotary, then Park Street.

The vehicle had to stop at Park and Elm Streets because of heavy traffic and the driver fled on foot towards parking lots in the area of Union Street.

Police noted that the 15-year-old juvenile from Springfield, who was being pursued, allegedly threw a loaded handgun onto the roof of a nearby business. A plain clothes detective joined the foot chase, caught the juvenile, and ordered him to the ground. The teen was taken into custody without further incident.

The teenager, whose name has not been released, has been charged with carrying a firearm without a license, possession of ammunition without an FID card, improper storage of a firearm, receiving a stolen motor vehicle, failure to stop for a police officer, and motor vehicle charges.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

It’s the final night of the Taylor Swift Eras Tour at Gillette Stadium this weekend. Fans from...
‘It was a total madhouse’: Fans overcome hurdles as Taylor Swift wraps up her final concert at Gillette Stadium
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
2 gunshot victims located following Springfield ShotSpotter activation
The Springfield man arrested for the fatal shooting at the Holyoke Mall back in January was...
Man indicted on first degree murder charges for Holyoke Mall shooting
Mass. Gov. Maura Healey issued a special citation to Taylor Swift ahead of her Gillette Stadium...
Gov. Healey confers citation upon Taylor Swift ahead of Gillette Stadium concerts
Two people were arrested following a traffic stop late last week in Springfield.
2 men arrested, loaded gun seized during Springfield traffic stop

Latest News

HTT Mental Health
Health Tips Tuesday: importance of mental health awareness
A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a shooting that left a man in critical...
Police: 15-year-old boy arrested in connection with Springfield shooting
Motorcyclist dead following crash along I-91 north in West Springfield
Motorcyclist dead following crash along I-91 north in West Springfield
HTT Mental Health
Health Tips Tuesday: importance of mental health awareness