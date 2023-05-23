Cold front brings showers late Wednesday

By Janna Brown
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 5:41 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - This afternoon will be mainly dry and pleasant with highs back into the lower and middle 70s, under a mix of sunshine and clouds. We can’t rule out a spot shower, like yesterday. The breeze increases a bit later this afternoon with some southerly gusts to 15-20mph at times.

Tonight will be mainly clear and cool with lows in the 40′s to near 50.

Tomorrow will be a bit warmer with a solid southerly flow and lots of sunshine. A cold front will be moving south and will bring more clouds in the afternoon and the chance for a few late afternoon showers, downpours and a possible thunderstorm. Any storms that develop are not expected to become severe. It will become a tough muggy ahead of the front with highs in the upper 70′s.

Wind will shift to the north behind the cold front, ushering in cooler air for Thursday. The day will feature dry and blustery conditions with with high temperatures in the low to middle 60s. Below the normal high of 72 for mid to late May. Wind out of the north may gust 20-25mph at times. Wind lightens Thursday night and temperatures dip into the mid to upper 30s by Friday morning. Frost is unlikely, but some spots in Franklin County may get close if the wind goes complete calm before sunrise. Friday warms fast with full sunshine and highs returning to the lower 70s, giving us a gorgeous end to the week!

Low pressure will be to our south over the holiday weekend. However, High pressure to our northwest looks to hang on, keeping us dry blocking the southerly low from coming into New England with clouds and showers. Temperatures look to moderate as the weekend goes on as well. Readings my come into the 80′s.

