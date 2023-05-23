Crews working to repair Easthampton water main break

Part of a busy Easthampton road is closed due to a water main break.
By Ryan Trowbridge
May. 23, 2023
EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Part of a busy Easthampton road is closed due to a water main break.

Easthampton Police said that Union Street (Route 141) is currently impassable between School and Railroad Streets.

Crews are working to repair the break.

Traffic is being detoured around the area, but drivers are being asked to seek alternate routes if possible.

