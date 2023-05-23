Crews working to repair Easthampton water main break

EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Part of a busy Easthampton road is closed due to a water main break.

Easthampton Police said that Union Street (Route 141) is currently impassable between School and Railroad Streets.

Crews are working to repair the break.

Traffic is being detoured around the area, but drivers are being asked to seek alternate routes if possible.

