DESE officials hear from local schools on effectiveness of cell phone pouches

The Chicopee High School community is speaking out ahead of a controversial cell phone lockup...
The Chicopee High School community is speaking out ahead of a controversial cell phone lockup system being put into place this week.
By Matt Sottile, Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: Jeremy Fair
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education is taking a closer look at cell phone policies across the state, which differ district to district, including here in western Mass. Could a statewide policy be put in place, and how are some local communities doing with limiting phones in class?

DESE Commissioner Jeffrey Riley believes that this is the first time that they have addressed it, bringing in teachers and students from districts across the state who have used cell phone pouches or lockers, and for most, the results are going better than expected, including in Holyoke and neighboring Chicopee.

“I think that almost all teachers would say that the classrooms are much better than they were last year when we started it,” said Chicopee High School Principal Carol Kruser.

In the 2021-2022 school year, Chicopee High School became the first public high school in western Massachusetts to lock away cell phones during the school day, using a program called Yondr.

Principal Kruser told Western Mass News that after a $13,000 trial run, the pouches will be back in the fall.

Principal Kruser: “We have everything we need for next year.”

Reporter: “How easy or difficult was that decision?”

Principal Kruser: “To keep it? That was easy.”

This comes as DESE addressed the topic for the first time during a meeting on Tuesday, bringing in educators and students from across the state who have participated in similar programs.

“I think virtually every member of the board has used their mobile device during this meeting,” said Milford High School Principal Josh Otlin. “I don’t say that as a criticism”

Commissioner Riley added that there may even be a financial incentive for other districts to follow suit next year.

“We will likely marry this with a matching grant of up to a million dollars for other districts interested in piloting this idea of changing the cell phone policy,” he said. “Not a mandate at this time, but we’re certainly interested in piloting this.”

This has some people from western Massachusetts excited.

“It’s a constant battle,” said Tricia Caravan of South Hadley. “Do I look at TikTok or do my homework? My friend’s on Discord! I think it goes to your point about Apple watches, way beyond cell phones, but I’m happy we’re talking about this and I’m excited about the possibility of grants.”

Holyoke Superintendent Anthony Soto also shared his excitement Tuesday.

“Two of our middle schools are already using the cell phone pouches,” he said. “We started that in February and it’s been a success and we’re looking to rule that out to all middle and high schools for next year.”

Meanwhile, in Chicopee, Principal Kruser said that there are a few bad actors, but the pouches are here to stay.

“The trick is to address the students who are not complying and address some of the families who don’t understand the gravity of how distracted the kids are in the classroom,” she said.

Principal Kruser did not share the cost of the program or how long it will be extended next year, but she said it may be extended to the middle schools beyond just Chicopee and Chicopee Comprehensive High Schools.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

It’s the final night of the Taylor Swift Eras Tour at Gillette Stadium this weekend. Fans from...
‘It was a total madhouse’: Fans overcome hurdles as Taylor Swift wraps up her final concert at Gillette Stadium
Motorcyclist dead following crash along I-91 north in West Springfield
Motorcyclist dead following crash along I-91 north in West Springfield
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
2 gunshot victims located following Springfield ShotSpotter activation
The Springfield man arrested for the fatal shooting at the Holyoke Mall back in January was...
Man indicted on first degree murder charges for Holyoke Mall shooting
Mass. Gov. Maura Healey issued a special citation to Taylor Swift ahead of her Gillette Stadium...
Gov. Healey confers citation upon Taylor Swift ahead of Gillette Stadium concerts

Latest News

MGM Springfield Sign
MGM taking measures to keep minor off gaming floor after receiving $45,000 fine
Authorities are looking for the public’s help locating a truck that hit a pedestrian in...
Northampton Police searching for truck involved hit-and-run on Damon Road
Police in Enfield are responding to a “large disturbance” Tuesday afternoon, according to the...
Police respond to ‘large disturbance’ in Enfield
Western Mass News: Getting Answers - May 21