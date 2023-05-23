Lawyer for former Chicopee superintendent files motion to suppress statements made to FBI

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Former Chicopee schools superintendent Lynn Clark was back in court Tuesday as a judge heard arguments on her lawyer’s motion to suppress statements she made to FBI.

Clark was arrested for allegedly making false statements and sending threatening messages to a candidate running for the city’s police chief in 2021.

On Tuesday, a judge heard from witnesses and examined evidence.

He is now taking the motion under advisement and will issue a separate order.

