Lawyer for former Chicopee superintendent files motion to suppress statements made to FBI

We’re following developing news in the arrest of Chicopee Public Schools Superintendent Lynn...
We're following developing news in the arrest of Chicopee Public Schools Superintendent Lynn Clark on charges she lied to the FBI about sending threatening text messages to a candidate for police chief.
By Robin Stockler and Samantha O'Connor
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Former Chicopee schools superintendent Lynn Clark was back in court Tuesday as a judge heard arguments on her lawyer’s motion to suppress statements she made to FBI.

Clark was arrested for allegedly making false statements and sending threatening messages to a candidate running for the city’s police chief in 2021.

On Tuesday, a judge heard from witnesses and examined evidence.

He is now taking the motion under advisement and will issue a separate order.

