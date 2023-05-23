MGM taking measures to keep minor off gaming floor after receiving $45,000 fine

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - MGM Springfield has addressed underage gambling after the Massachusetts Gaming Commission issued a fine Monday following instances of underage access to the gaming floor. Western Mass News is getting answers on what is being done to solve this issue.

The Investigations and Enforcement Bureau of the Massachusetts Gaming Commission fined MGM Springfield $45,000 following instances of underage access to the gaming floor.

Data from the Mass. Gaming Commission showed that the incidents took place from June through December 2022. It was noted that MGM Springfield self-reported many of the cases, and has been responsive and cooperative with the commission. During a meeting Monday, MGM Springfield officials told commissioners that in January, they had intercepted about 57 minors, and in February and March, that number was reduced by almost half to 28 and 30 minors.

“When we saw the 57, we identified where the areas were where there was most access, and the restrooms in front of the South End Market was an area of opportunity,” said MGM Springfield Director of Compliance Dan Miller.

MGM also said that they added an additional 50′ of railing in this area of the casino to block access to the gaming floor, which they believe lead to the dramatic decline in underage gambling in the months to follow.

