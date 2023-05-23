Motorcyclist dead following crash along I-91 north in West Springfield

One person is dead following a crash Tuesday morning in West Springfield.
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 7:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - One person is dead following a crash Tuesday morning in West Springfield.

Mass. State Police Sgt. Corey Mackey said that emergency crews were called to a motorcycle crash on I-91 north, near the 9.4 mile marker in West Springfield, around 6:25 a.m.

The operator of the motorcycle, a 24-year-old Chicopee man, was pronounced dead.

Mackey added that two other multi-vehicle crashes, which involved five vehicles in total, occurred in the same area at approximately 7 a.m. Three people were taken from those crashes to Baystate Medical Center with minor injuries.

The left lane of I-91 north in the area remains closed and motorists may see delays through the area.

The crash remains under investigation by Mass. State Police and State Police detectives assigned to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office.

