Motorcycle crash causing delays on I-91 North

By Mike Agogliati
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 7:40 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A serious motorcycle crash has closed one lane on I-91 North on Tuesday morning.

According to Massachusetts State Police, the crash has resulted in serious injuries and has closed the left lane near mile marker 10.

Police said to expect delays throughout the morning as rescue crews work to clear the scene.

Stay with Western Mass News for the latest information on air and online.

